Firefighters find dead body floating in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters found a dead body in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Tuesday, according to the local firefighter's union.

The body was recovered near the 700 block of Eastern Avenue, the union said.

WJZ reporter Annie Rose Ramos noted a heavy police presence near the city's trash interceptor, commonly known as Mr. Trash Wheel.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

