Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville

BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.

Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.

Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.