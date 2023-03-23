Firefighters: Child's quick action prevented further damage from Howard Co. townhome fire

BALTIMORE - The quick action of a child may have saved a townhome from further damage in Howard County.

Howard County Fire and EMS said a child in the home was awoke by the fire alarm, called 911 and then evacuated with his family.

This morning, crews were alerted for a house fire in the 10200 block of Greek Boy Place in Columbia. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke conditions from the third floor of a townhome. The fire involved a mini fridge which crews were quickly able to extinguish. 🧵 — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) March 23, 2023

Firefighters found smoke on the third floor of the Columbia townhome, on Greek Boy Place.

Crews said the fire involved a mini fridge which was quickly extinguished.

"This story serves as an important reminder of why it's so essential to regularly talk to your kids about what to do in an emergency," Howard County EMS said. "Getting (and staying) outside and calling 911 are two important lessons to consistently share with your children."