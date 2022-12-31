Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at Pikesville apartment complex

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore firefighters helped county firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Pikesville on Saturday, according to the local firefighter's union.

The apartment building is in the 6900 block of Jones View Drive, union officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 6:40 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Medics have been evaluating one person, but no one had to be rescued from the fire, county firefighters said.

The fire will require an extensive overhaul and cleanup response, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 5:59 PM

