BALTIMORE - Three people were rescued after a fire that blazed through a Prince George's County condo building.

1:07 pm Working Fire Dispatch, 15600 blk of Everglade Ln in Bowie. PGFD units on scene of multi-family dwelling w/fire through roof on arrival. 2nd alarm sounded. 3 residents removed from balconies, currently being evaluated by EMS. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/KwhjyhADTR — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) March 25, 2024

Firefighters responded to 15600 block of Everglade lane in Bowie around 1:07, Monday afternoon, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

At least three residents were removed from balconies, and were evaluated by EMS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.