BALTIMORE - Firefighters responded to a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon in Howard County.

Crews from several jurisdictions controlled the fire in the 7500 block of Grace Drive in Columbia.

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the 7500 block of Grace Drive in Columbia. You may observe smoke in the area as crews work to bring the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/YfQ3THgO7P — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) March 20, 2024

Officials say smoky conditions remain in the area.

No other information was provided.