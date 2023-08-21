Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at College Park apartment building

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters worked to control a three-alarm fire Monday morning at a three-story apartment building in College Park, Prince George's County fire officials said. 

Units responded around 8:10 a.m. to the 10100 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park for a structure fire, where they found fire showing from the roof. 

A second alarm was sounded shortly after units responded, and a third was called around 9 a.m. 

The bulk of the fire was extinguished within an hour, officials said, crews remained on the scene. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage was not immediately clear. 

No injuries have been reported. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on August 21, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

