Firefighters: ATVs required for wildland fire near Parkton high school

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters battled the flames of a wildland fire near Hereford High School in Parkton on Wednesday, according to the Harford County volunteer company.

Fallston Fire Company firefighters and Jarrettsville volunteer firefighters fought the blaze using four-wheel drive trucks and utility task vehicles to reach the fire, volunteer firefighters said.

The vehicles are also being used to transport equipment for the firefighters, according to the Harford County volunteer company.