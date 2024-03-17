Watch CBS News
Firefighter suffers minor injuries from garage fire in Mt. Airy

By Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from a fire Sunday afternoon in Mt. Airy.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Long Corner Road where heavy fire was blazing from a detached garage. A brush fire was also found in the rear of the structure, according to Howard County fire officials.

Crews were working outside of the structure when a small portion of building material fell onto two firefighters. One of the firefighters was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The fire in the garage has been contained, officials said. 

First published on March 17, 2024 / 5:44 PM EDT

