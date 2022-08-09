Firefighter shot in face with air pellet gun, another's arm hit by fleeing car, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was shot in the face with an air pellet gun and another's arm was hit by a fleeing vehicle, officials said.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of 2400 Wilgrey Court in the Westport neighborhood, as first responders were attending to a call for service.

"A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," said Assistant Chief Roman Clark.

One firefighter was hit in the face, prompting another to get out of the fire engine.

"One of the other members who actually got out of the vehicle was struck by the car on his arm," said Clark.

The department said both firefighters are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.