Firefighter injured while fighting 2-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm fire in Baltimore's NW Community Action neighborhood on Sunday, according to authorities.

A second firefighter exhibited symptoms of heat exhaustion and had to be evaluated following the fire, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The fire began at a vacant three-story house in the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue, according to authorities. Firefighters learned of the burning blaze around 1 p.m.

The flames soon spread from the vacant house to the house under construction next to it, according to authorities.

This prompted firefighters to call for additional assistance and upgrade the fire to a two-alarm fire, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

