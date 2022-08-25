Firefighter injured after falling through roof in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter is recovering after he fell through the roof of a recycling facility on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The firefighter was trying to extinguish a fire in the 2400 block of Wilmarco Avenue, which is in an industrial area near Morrell Park, fire officials said.

The local firefighter's union said the fire involved debris and a conveyor belt.

The firefighter was with other firefighters conducting exterior operations when that person fell through the roof and onto paper recycling material, fire officials said.

That person was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma, according to the local firefighter's union.