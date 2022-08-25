Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured after falling through roof in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter is recovering after he fell through the roof of a recycling facility on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The firefighter was trying to extinguish a fire in the 2400 block of Wilmarco Avenue, which is in an industrial area near Morrell Park, fire officials said.

The local firefighter's union said the fire involved debris and a conveyor belt.

The firefighter was with other firefighters conducting exterior operations when that person fell through the roof and onto paper recycling material, fire officials said.

That person was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma, according to the local firefighter's union.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 10:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.