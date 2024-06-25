Firefighter injured, 8 homes damaged in Canton fire

Baltimore woman begins 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor

Baltimore woman begins 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor

Baltimore woman begins 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured and eight homes were damaged in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, the Baltimore Fire Department said. No further injuries have been confirmed.

Baltimore City Fire Department

Units responded to the fire around 3 a.m. at the 3000 block of Hudson Street, where they found a home with fire showing and extending to neighboring homes.

Four rooftop decks were damaged along with the eight homes. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Baltimore City Fire Department