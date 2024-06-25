Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured, 8 homes damaged in Canton fire

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured and eight homes were damaged in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood Wednesday evening. 

The firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, the Baltimore Fire Department said. No further injuries have been confirmed. 

Units responded to the fire around 3 a.m. at the 3000 block of Hudson Street, where they found a home with fire showing and extending to neighboring homes. 

Four rooftop decks were damaged along with the eight homes. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains CBS Baltimore's web publishing and social media presence, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

