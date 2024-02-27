Firefighter hospitalized after Havre De Grace fire

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire Tuesday morning in Havre De Grace, the Harford County Fire Department said.

Volunteer firefighters from The Susquehanna Hose Company and other units responded to the fire on the 300 block of Hill Court, officials said around 5:30 a.m.

Volunteer Firefighters from @SusquehannaHose and surrounding companies are on scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Hill Court in #HavreDeGrace. One Firefighter transported to @HopkinsBayview by @HarfordCoDES EMS. @MarylandOSFM on scene.



📷Susquehanna Hose Co pic.twitter.com/h8DquaxNrJ — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) February 27, 2024

The firefighter, whose company was unknown, was transported to Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore via EMS. Their condition was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.