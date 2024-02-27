Watch CBS News
Firefighter hospitalized after Havre De Grace fire

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire Tuesday morning in Havre De Grace, the Harford County Fire Department said. 

Volunteer firefighters from The Susquehanna Hose Company and other units responded to the fire on the 300 block of Hill Court, officials said around 5:30 a.m. 

The firefighter, whose company was unknown, was transported to Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore via EMS. Their condition was not immediately clear. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

February 27, 2024

