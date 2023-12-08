Fire breaks out at lumber company in Reisterstown

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a building materials supplier in Reisterstown early Friday morning, Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 4 a.m. to the Reisterstown Lumber Company on the 13000 block of Old Hanover Road, where they found a building with a "well involved" fire.

Officials said that good progress had been made fighting the fire as of 5 a.m.

WJZ has learned the fire is at a manufacturing facility that builds roof trusses.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.