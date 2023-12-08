Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at lumber company in Reisterstown

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a building materials supplier in Reisterstown early Friday morning, Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 4 a.m. to the  Reisterstown Lumber Company on the 13000 block of Old Hanover Road, where they found a building with a "well involved" fire. 

Officials said that good progress had been made fighting the fire as of 5 a.m.

WJZ has learned the fire is at a manufacturing facility that builds roof trusses.

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 6:21 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.