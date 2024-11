BALTIMORE - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a four-story auto repair shop in the Fairfield area of South Baltimore.

Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening at the 3400 block of Fairfield Road. A plume of smoke hovered over the area as dozens of firefighters worked to contain the fire.

A plume of smoke is coming from a four-story auto repair shop as Baltimore City Fire works to put out flames. A portion of Chesapeake Ave near Fairfield Rd is shut down.@wjz pic.twitter.com/WPsavPbJCI — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) November 15, 2024

The cause of the fire is unknown.