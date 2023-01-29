Find delicious dining deals during Baltimore City Restaurant Week through Feb. 5
BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Restaurant Week is the region's oldest and largest, featuring 10 days of dining deals,
You can have some amazing meals all while supporting Baltimore City restaurants.
Baltimore City Restaurant Week continues through February 5.
For a full list of participating restaurants, visit this website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.