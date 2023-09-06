Final public comment hearing to be held on BGE's proposed rate increase

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Public Service Commission is holding its final public comment hearing on BGE's rate increase plan on September 20, the commission said Wednesday.

BGE proposed a combined gas and electric rate increase of $602.4 million from 2024 through 2026. By the end of the three-year period, the average residential customer's monthly bill would have gone up by 5 percent annually, according to the utility company.

The company said its multi-year infrastructure investment plan would go towards "improving the reliability, safety and resiliency of BGE's systems."

BGE services 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers in Maryland.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m., in the Commission's Frank O. Heintz Hearing Room at 6. St. Paul St.