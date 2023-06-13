Watch CBS News
Final name stripped from Maryland report on Catholic sex abuse is nun from Philadelphia

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

A former nun from Philadelphia who died 31 years ago is the last alleged abuser to be identified among the names concealed in the Maryland attorney general's report on child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, according to census records, obituaries and documents from her religious order.

This story by Jessica Calefati, Tim Prudente, Liz Bowie and Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Final name stripped from Maryland report on Catholic sex abuse is nun from Philadelphia

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

