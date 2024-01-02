Fill the Bank: Ravens AFC Divisional playoff tickets at M&T Bank Stadium go on sale Friday

BALTIMORE - Get ready, Baltimore, the playoffs are near!

The Ravens announced that postseason tickets for the AFC Divisional round at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 5.

The game will be played on Saturday, January 20 or Sunday, January 21.

The Ravens (13-3) have clinched the top playoff seed in the AFC, the AFC North title and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

"It's incredible to clinch the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said. "It's easy to sense just how excited our fans are for playoff football in Baltimore. Our team is clearly locked in, so we can't wait to see what the next several weeks have in store."