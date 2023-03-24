Fiery tanker crash shuts down I-795 in Pikesville, driver injured

BALTIMORE -- Northbound lanes of the I-795 expressway in Pikesville are shut down Friday morning after a fiery tanker crash, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Maryland State Police said. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the I-795 northwest expressway at the I-695 outer loop near exit 19, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation CHART Map.

WJZ's Amy Kawata recorded heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the scene.

#BREAKING: take a look at this video I shot from a neighbor’s backyard of the overturned tanker truck fire on I-795. You can hear loud crackling and see heavy plumes of smoke in air for miles. Heavy first responder presence. Traffic backed up for miles. @wjz pic.twitter.com/M5GrY3QssP — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) March 24, 2023

The crash initially shut down lanes in both directions, but southbound lanes opened shortly before 8 a.m.

The MTA suspended Metro SubwayLink suspend service between Owings Mills and Old Court stations, and a bus bridge will from Owings Mills to Milford Mills

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.