Fiery tanker crash shuts down I-795 in Pikesville, driver injured
BALTIMORE -- Northbound lanes of the I-795 expressway in Pikesville are shut down Friday morning after a fiery tanker crash, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Maryland State Police said. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the I-795 northwest expressway at the I-695 outer loop near exit 19, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation CHART Map.
WJZ's Amy Kawata recorded heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the scene.
The crash initially shut down lanes in both directions, but southbound lanes opened shortly before 8 a.m.
The MTA suspended Metro SubwayLink suspend service between Owings Mills and Old Court stations, and a bus bridge will from Owings Mills to Milford Mills
Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.
