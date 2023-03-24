Fiery tanker crash shuts down part of I-795 in Pikesville, driver injured

BALTIMORE -- Northbound lanes of the I-795 expressway in Pikesville were shut down Friday morning after a fiery tanker crash, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

A 8,500 gallon tanker carrying an unknown substance crashed and overturned around 6 a.m. at the I-795 northwest expressway at the I-695 outer loop near exit 19, officials said.

Fire officials said the beltway will be shut down for an extended period, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

WJZ's Amy Kawata recorded heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the scene. The flames appeared to be under control as of 8 a.m.

#BREAKING: take a look at this video I shot from a neighbor’s backyard of the overturned tanker truck fire on I-795. You can hear loud crackling and see heavy plumes of smoke in air for miles. Heavy first responder presence. Traffic backed up for miles. @wjz pic.twitter.com/M5GrY3QssP — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) March 24, 2023

#BREAKING UPDATE: overturned tanker truck fire is now under control and appears to be out. @wjz pic.twitter.com/sPXy7tTlkG — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) March 24, 2023

The crash initially shut down lanes in both directions, but southbound lanes opened shortly before 8 a.m.

The MTA suspended Metro SubwayLink to suspend service between Owings Mills and Old Court stations, and a bus bridge will from Owings Mills to Milford Mills

The Baltimore County Fire Department is working with the Maryland Department of the Environment to contain diesel fuel spilled. The MDE said the substance was contained and there was no environmental impact.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

Traffic Advisories

For those traveling North on Reisterstown road as an alternate route, state highway crews have adjusted the green timing signal for through traffic to try to alleviate any backups.

There is no estimated time to reopen any lanes at this time.

Those preparing for their evening commute can visit the Maryland CHART website to view traffic cameras, interactive maps, and updates on traffic incidents and events.