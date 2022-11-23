Watch CBS News
Festival of Trees aims to raise funds for the Kennedy Krieger Hospital

The Festival of Trees will raise funds for the Kennedy Krieger Hospital
BALTIMORE -- The Festival of Trees is days away and WJZ is proud to sponsor it.

During the festival, people can bid on wreaths, trees, and other holiday items.

The bidding has created quite the competition in the WJZ newsroom.

WJZ's anchors gathered together in teams of three for a spirited holiday decorating competition this week.

But whose miniature tree will people bid on in this WJZ contest?

The proceeds will benefit the children at the Kennedy Krieger Hospital.

WJZ teams created a Ravens tree, a Grinch-themed tree, and a sparkling peppermint-inspired tree called "Eye Candy."

You can count on WJZ's Christmas tree enthusiasts to have a holly, jolly Christmas during the festival of trees.

Also, if you bid on a tree and win, then you get to eat whatever is hanging on it

And football fans in Baltimore will love having a Ravens tree in their home.

