Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.

At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.