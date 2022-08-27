Watch CBS News
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.

At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 10:44 PM

