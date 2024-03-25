Watch CBS News
Female riding scooter hospitalized after getting struck by vehicle in Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female riding a scooter was taken to the hospital Monday after she was struck by a vehicle in Baltimore.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

WJZ's cameras were at the scene where a scooter remained in the middle of the street.

Police say the female was found lying in the street before officers performed CPR.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

No other information was released.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 11:19 PM EDT

