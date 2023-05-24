Watch CBS News
Female found dead with 'signs of trauma' in Northeast Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a female in Northeast Baltimore after officers found her unresponsive on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers working in the northeast side of the city were sent to a home in the 5000 block of Belair Road to check on the well-being of the female around 5:40 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found her suffering from "signs of trauma," according to authorities.

Medics arrived at the home and pronounced the female deceased, police said.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 7:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

