Fells Point institution Bertha's put up for auction, to close at the end of the year

BALTIMORE -- Bertha's, a landmark Fells Point tavern known for its mussels and iconic bumper sticker, will head to auction and close its doors at the end of the year after 50 years in business.

The Norris family, who runs the tavern, thanked its customers and neighbors for the "wonderful times" in a Facebook post Thursday.

"Closing Berthas is bittersweet," the family said. "As a family, we've given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over the years with our customers, staff, and neighbors.

EAT BERTHA'S MUSSELS bumper sticker Alex Cooper Auction House

Bertha's will go up for auction on Nov. 15 with Alex Cooper Auction House, but the family said they plan to keep Bertha's open until the end of the year.

Founder Tony Norris started Bertha's as "The Lone Star" in 1972, back when Fells Point was "a neglected, run down neighborhood of old bars, warehouses and 18th and 19th Century buildings lined by rough cobblestone streets," according to the tavern's website.

"EAT BERTHA'S MUSSELS," boldly proclaims the restaurant's near-omnipresent sticker, which can be found on car bumpers and laptops across the Baltimore area.

The restaurant claims its green and white sticker has been sighted on all seven continents. The back of the tavern is plastered in dozens of sometimes snarky variations of the stickers.

"We hope you will embrace the new owners as members of this incredible community," the family said in a statement. "Please visit us in our final weeks and months to celebrate our time together and to remember this great adventure."