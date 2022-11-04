Fells Point Fun Festival to be held this weekend with new lineup

BALTIMORE -- The three-day-long Fells Point Fun Fest will be held this weekend in the popular southeast Baltimore neighborhood.

The festival takes place over the first weekend of November on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. Organizers call it Baltimore City's largest community event.

The event was postponed due to "projected unsafe weather conditions" from the remnants of Hurricane Ian in late September.

The festival's new musical lineup includes Muskrat Flats, Magic Beans, Lil Smokies, SoulTET, Ricky Wise Band, Wifty Bangura and Kat Wright.

Organizers said the festival started in 1967 as a fundraiser to oppose a project to link I-83 and I-95, destroying much of the neighborhood.

With the exception of 2020, the festival has been held for 56 consecutive years.