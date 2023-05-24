Watch CBS News
Feds hit owner of The Grill at Harryman House with tax charges

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Federal prosecutors have charged a Reisterstown restaurant owner with failing to pay $1.5 million in taxes and diverting business funds for his personal use.

John Worthington, who has been the sole owner of The Grill at Harryman House at 340 Main St. since 1995, faces two counts of tax-related charges after he "knowingly engaged in a scheme to fraudulently underreport wages" paid to the restaurant's employees, according to charging documents filed this week.

This story by Christina Tkacik continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Feds hit owner of The Grill at Harryman House with tax charges

First published on May 24, 2023 / 3:43 PM

