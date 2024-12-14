FedEx driver suffers minor injuries in armed carjacking while working in Baltimore

FedEx driver suffers minor injuries in armed carjacking while working in Baltimore

FedEx driver suffers minor injuries in armed carjacking while working in Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A FedEx driver was injured in an armed carjacking incident while working in Druid Hill on Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Around 2:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Druid Hill Avenue for reports of an armed carjacking incident involving a FedEx driver. While some officers were sent to the scene of the crime, others were dispatched to canvass the area for the stolen FedEx truck.

After questioning the victim, officers successfully recovered the missing vehicle from the 1400 block of North Parrish Street with the help of a Baltimore County helicopter and the truck's GPS.

Four persons of interest who were caught stealing items out of the truck and entering their homes at the time of the investigation were taken into custody. Their identities are unknown. However, they were interviewed by citywide investigators, and all were given citations.

All property stolen from the truck was also recovered and returned.

After the investigation, it was revealed that the two unidentified suspects had approached the FedEx truck as it was parked on 1900 Druid Hill Avenue. The suspects entered the vehicle but were pulled out by the driver as a fight enveloped.

The second suspect then pushed the FedEx driver to the ground and gestured that he was armed by showing the victim an L-shaped item in the front of his hoodie pocket. One of the suspects then entered the vehicle's driver's seat and took off as the second suspect followed behind in a tan Ford Sedan.

The FedEx driver was able to walk away from the crime with minor injuries. The ages of the suspects who stole the vehicle have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.