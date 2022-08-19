Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.

Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.

Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.

She was indicted in January.

Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictment states that Mosby's 2020 gross salary, nearly $248,000, was never reduced, but rather it represented an increase compared to her 2019 gross salary of nearly $239,000.

Additionally, the indictment alleges Mosby "falsely executed" a second-home rider in Aug. 2020 after finalizing an agreement with a vacation home management company, giving the management company control over the rental of the property.

The rider, which allows a homeowner to rent out their property after living there for a year, allowed her to get a lower interest rate on the home than she would have otherwise, the charging document said.

This is the first time prosecutors have said they would try to seize her home in Florida.

Mosby also made false statements in applications for two holiday homes in Florida, according to the complaint. On both applications, Mosby allegedly failed to disclose several liabilities.

If convicted, Mosby faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for each count of perjury and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for the two counts of making false mortgage applications.

Mosby's attorney, A. Scott Bolden, told WJZ earlier this year that he and Mosby planned to fight the "bogus" and "politically motivated" charges.