SWAT response to shooting & barricade in South Baltimore, elementary school on lockdown

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police and a SWAT team have responded the scene of a barricade situation Monday morning in South Baltimore.

Thomas Johnson Elementary school is on lockdown, and residents within a block of the area have been asked to evacuate, police said.

The scene is on the 1600 block of Light Street of the Riverside neighborhood, south of Federal Hill.

Police confirmed to WJZ at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Barricade situation underway in Federal Hill; 1600 Light Street; Thomas Johnson Elem on lockdown. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Agj3cGje4R — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 29, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.