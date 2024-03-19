Watch CBS News
FC Barcelona to face AC Milan at M&T Bank Stadium in 2024 Soccer Champions Tour

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two iconic soccer franchises are set to compete in Baltimore this summer as part of the 2024 Soccer Champions Tour. 

FC Barcelona and AC Milan will face off at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday, August 6.  

This will be the second time both clubs have participated in the U.S. series. 

Spain's Real Madrid CF, England's Manchester City, and Chelsea will also compete in the six match tour.  

"We are excited to bring to Baltimore two of the most iconic soccer franchises in the world, FC Barcelona and AC Milan," Ravens president Sashi Brown said.  "Hosting international soccer matches at M&T Bank Stadium shows the Mid-Atlantic's growing demand and passion for the beautiful game and the Ravens' commitment to bringing world-class sports and entertainment events to the greater Baltimore region."

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, March 25, and general on-sale tickets will be accessible starting Wednesday, March 27.

To access the pre-sale, fans should sign up at www.SoccerChampionsTour.com.

Christian Olaniran
Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 11:03 AM EDT

