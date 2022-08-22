FBI investigating Dunbar High football coach, police detective for overtime fraud

BALTIMORE -- The head football coach at Dunbar High School, who is also a school police detective, is under investigation by the FBI for possible time card and overtime fraud, Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed Monday.

According to public school district data, Smith earned about $94,000 in overtime pay on top of a salary of about $62,500 between October 2020 and October 2021.

In a Monday news conference unrelated to the case, the mayor made his first comment on the case and pledged the Baltimore Police Department's cooperation in the case.

"Anything like that you have to take seriously," the mayor said. "I know that the FBI is investigating. The school system is the lead on that as is the school police officers, and any way our police department will be asked to assist, the commissioner will be sure to do so."

The FBI and city schools have not responded to a request for comment in the case.

As head football coach he led the Poets to seven championships, and has been awarded the Baltimore Ravens' High School Coach of the Year Award twice.

The coach was suspended in 2014 in connection with a locker room hazing incident, but was reinstated months later.