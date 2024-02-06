FBI explains missteps after man charged with illegally flying drone over AFC Championship

BALTIMORE -- The AFC Championship was briefly halted on January 28 because of a drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

A Pennsylvania man is now facing federal charges.

The Baltimore Ravens' playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs was stopped during the first quarter for an "administrative timeout."

According to an affidavit, a drone flying over the stadium during the game triggered that stoppage in play.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court on Monday, and an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, explains what led up to the stoppage in play.

Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Hebert, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was flying an unregistered drone over M&T Bank Stadium during the game, taking pictures of himself and the stadium, which violates federal law.

Herbert is now facing multiple federal charges for operating an unregistered drone, operating a drone without an airman's certificate and for violating United States airspace.

Herbert told investigators that he did not have any training on how to operate a drone nor a license to operate the drone, and he was unaware of federal requirements for flying one.

Those are multiple steps FBI Special Agent David Rodski, who investigates aviation crimes, says were missed by Herbert.

"The key is just to be safe - line of sight, know what you're doing, know the regulations," Rodski said. "Register your drone. If you need a license, get that license. You can seriously hurt a lot of people, especially at a stadium like this."

Investigators also say Herbert told them he was unaware of any drone restrictions around M&T Bank Stadium during football games.

Federal law restricts drones from flying within a three-nautical mile radius of any stadium with a seating capacity 30,000 or more during a Major League Baseball, National Football League or College Football game, and major motor speedway events.

The temporary flight restriction applies one hour before the event time and runs until one hour after the event concludes.

"Any event that includes 30,000 people or more, operating a drone over that crowd is dangerous," Rodski said.

Rodski says because drone usage has become more common, people should know the rules and know the law.

"Anywhere where you have a crowd of more than 30,000, there's going to be a TFR (Temporary Flight Restriction)," Rodski said. "Go to faa.gov, otherwise we at the FBI are going to be looking at you."

The adage, "see something, say something" Rodski says, can also apply to drones.

"If you see something - a drone in a place where it shouldn't be, say something," Rodski said. "Report that. Law enforcement on the ground will find that drone and we all work together as a team."