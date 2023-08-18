FBI arrests ex-Gilman teacher accused of sexual abuse
BALTIMORE -- Ex-Gilman teacher Christopher Bendann was arrested by the FBI early Friday morning, according to officials.
Bendann is already facing charges that he sexually abused a student, and was on home detention and scheduled for a December trial.
It's not clear at the time what charges or accusations he will face in federal court.
WJZ has reached out to the FBI to learn more.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
