FBI agent carjacked in Washington, D.C., officials say

BALTIMORE - An FBI agent was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

The federal agent reported that around 3:30 p.m. two armed men took the car in the 100 block of 12th Street NE. The car was recovered about 30 minutes later in the 1000 block of 15th Street NE.

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating.