Father speaks out after son, U.S. Army Reservist murdered over rent dispute

BALTIMORE — The father of a U.S. Army Reservist, who was found dead in March, is opening up about his son's disappearance and death.

In an interview with WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner, Jeffrey Brooks Sr. reveals the last moments he spent with his youngest son, Jeffrey Brooks Jr.

Brooks Jr. and his roommate, Markis Russell, were both serving in the U.S. Army Reserves. Russell is now facing charges for the murder of his roommate.

While police have not commented on these specific allegations, they have noted that detectives arrested Russell within 48 hours of the report.

Court records indicate that Russell allegedly moved Brooks' body from their shared home and attempted to clean up the crime scene while Brooks was reported missing. Brooks' girlfriend noted that the carpet in the house was wet when she visited.

Brooks Sr. shared that his son was planning to get married and further his career.

"He was a hard worker. He was an uncle. He was a brother, nephew, cousin," he said. "There's not a day go by the family doesn't mourn in some way or fashion."

Markis Russell's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 15.