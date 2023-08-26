Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal shooting in West Baltimore prompts SWAT response

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in West Baltimore Saturday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Around 11:02 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Ashburton Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.  

Medics responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert for 2700 block Strayer Court, but police did not locate a victim.

Police were then advised that a possible suspect fled the scene on foot, and entered a residence in the 2700 block of Mosher Street.  

Homicide detectives were notified, and the SWAT Team responded to the location to set up a barricade, but no suspect was located.

The shooting is still under investigation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 7:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.