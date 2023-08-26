Fatal shooting in West Baltimore prompts SWAT response

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in West Baltimore Saturday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Around 11:02 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Ashburton Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert for 2700 block Strayer Court, but police did not locate a victim.

Police were then advised that a possible suspect fled the scene on foot, and entered a residence in the 2700 block of Mosher Street.

Homicide detectives were notified, and the SWAT Team responded to the location to set up a barricade, but no suspect was located.

The shooting is still under investigation.