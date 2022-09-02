Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Southwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responding to a different call in the area of the 2500 block of McHenry Street heard gunshots around 10:30 p.m., police said. The officers canvassed the area and found a man shot in the 2500 block of Hollins Street. 

The man was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  

First published on September 2, 2022 / 10:57 AM

