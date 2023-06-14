Fatal crash in Baltimore County still under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A woman was pronounced dead after a crash last Friday, Baltimore County Police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. on June 9, police responded to Pulaski Highway and Days Cove Road for a crash involving a 2020 Toyota Yaris and a 2016 Dodge Ram.

Investigators believe that the Dodge Ram was attempting to turn left onto Days Cove Road from the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway, while the Toyota was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Toyota, 49-year-old Jennifer Houck, to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Dodge Ram was also hospitalized with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.