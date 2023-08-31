Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash involving Greyhound bus closes MD 32 in Howard County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Fatal crash involving Greyhound bus closes MD 32 in Howard County
Fatal crash involving Greyhound bus closes MD 32 in Howard County 00:25

BALTIMORE -- A fatal head-on crash involving a Greyhound bus closed eastbound Maryland 32 at I-95 early Thursday morning in Howard County, officials said. 

Multiple bus passengers were hospitalized, police said. 

A Buick Enclave traveling west in the eastbound lanes of MD 32 collided with a Greyhound bus around 3:24 a.m. in the area of I-95, Howard County police said. 

The driver of the Buick, who was identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Greyhound, which was carrying 38 passengers, had 17 passengers and the driver transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 5:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.