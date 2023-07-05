Watch CBS News
Farmers Wanted: Maryland Department of Agriculture looks to expand Hay and Straw Directory

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Agriculture wants farmers who sell hay and straw to join a new state Hay and Straw Directory, according to state officials.

The directory is displayed on the Maryland Department of Agriculture's website.

"This directory will be a valuable tool for farmers marketing their hay and straw and for their potential customers," MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks said. "I encourage farmers to take advantage of this promotional tool."  

Anyone who wants to list their hay and straw for sale in the directory should contact Agricultural Marketing Specialist Audrey Broomfield at 410-260-9349 or by email at Audrey.Broomfield@maryland.gov.  

First published on July 5, 2023 / 5:47 PM

