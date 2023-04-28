Farm Alliance of Baltimore empowers communities through sustainable urban agriculture

BALTIMORE — The Farm Alliance of Baltimore aims to empower communities through sustainable urban agriculture.

A membership organization made up of urban farms, neighborhood growers, and supporters, the organization aims to uplift communities by fostering connections, sharing resources, and advocating for sustainable practices in food, land, and water management.

Emphasizing their core values of sustainable agriculture, solidarity, collective power, equity, and education, the Farm Alliance seeks to create a healthy food system for all.

At the heart of the organization is the Black Butterfly Farm, a seven-acre teaching and demonstration site where aspiring farmers receive hands-on training in various production models.

"We bring folks in. They do shoulder-to-shoulder mentoring where they work alongside experienced farmers, learning different production models," said Myeasha Taylor, farm and education manager.

The farm also generates significant yields of produce, such as collards and curly kale, which are then sold, donated, or used in community events to educate the public on sustainable agriculture practices.

The farm hosts field days and classes, as it recognizes the growing importance of this industry.

The community response to the Black Butterfly Farm has been overwhelmingly positive. Local schools often bring students for tours and science days, and residents appreciate the visible commitment to urban agriculture.

"Everyone really loves what they're seeing. They enjoy walking by, seeing people out here working," said Andy Szentendrei, a production technician.

The Farm Alliance of Baltimore's ultimate goal is to create strong, thriving, sustainable urban farms and gardens, specifically supporting Black and brown farmers and ensuring a robust local food system in the city.

For more information on the organization or to support their mission, visit the Farm Alliance of Baltimore's website.