Fans of 'the Boss' travel to Baltimore to wait in line for Springsteen tickets

BALTIMORE -- Hard-core Springsteen fans have been camped outside CFG Bank Arena since Thursday morning.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) Rob Grabowski

They all have numbers written in Sharpie on their hands.

Fans with general admission tickets took it upon themselves to honor a number system so people could leave without losing their spot in line and to avoid conflict.

Strangers from all over the country bonding over a shared love for "the Boss."

We interviewed one man who will be seeing Bruce for the 64th time tonight.

One woman traveled more than thousands of miles to be here tonight.

Bruce Springsteen and E-Street band take the stage on Saturday at 7 p.m.