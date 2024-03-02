Fans celebrate after CIAA finals in Baltimore

Here's Your Saturday evening news round up | 03/02/2024

Here's Your Saturday evening news round up | 03/02/2024

Here's Your Saturday evening news round up | 03/02/2024

BALTIMORE - It's been an action-packed week of basketball here in Baltimore city. Tonight, celebrations are underway as the 2024 CIAA men's and women's basketball tournament comes to a close.

The CIAA is the oldest black athletics conference in the country and after another successful tournament here in Baltimore, fans went all out with celebrations.

The Power Plant was packed with fans celebrating the close of the CIAA tournament

"The energy was high...a lot of enthusiasm going on. It was amazing!" Mahalia Ford, an attendee, proclaimed.

This week 13 historically black colleges and universities from all over the east coast competed in Baltimore for the 2024 CIAA championship title.

After two close games Saturday, the Fayetteville state women's team and the Lincoln university men's team will be taking it home.

But the week was about more than just basketball.

The 5-day tournament drew an estimated 100,000 people to charm city.

The school's fans and alumni turned Baltimore into a week-long family reunion.

"It's been a great experience networking just seeing the scene being around a lot of other HBCU colleges." Ford said.

The CIAA tournament moved to Baltimore in 2021 after spending years in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It has a deal to stay in Baltimore through at least 2026.

It was a jam-packed week of basketball and fanfare that left many 'charmed' by charm city.

The fun isn't quite over yet, Power Plant Live will host an HBCU brunch Sunday.