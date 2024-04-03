'Fancy Clancy' serves up beverages to Orioles fans for 50 years

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles' storied history includes some of the greatest players of all-time -- Hall of Famers, All-Stars and MVPs.

Yet, one of the most popular figures in team history never played a game for the Orioles.

"Fancy Clancy" Haskett is a star in the stands and is still going strong in his 50th year.

"Fancy Clancy" walks the aisles, has fun with fans and just enjoys serv

"If you want it fancy, you only can buy it from Clancy," he would said. "Beer man! Ahh! Who's thirsty, baby? Who's thirsty? Give it up."

Reflecting on this being his 50th year as a ballpark vendor, Haskett told WJZ's Mark Viviano, "50 years, Mark. It's been a while, it's been a while, and I'm loving that whole 50 years."

"Fancy Clancy has spent 50 years hauling untold tons of beer, covering incalculable miles, up and down innumerable steps on hot summer days and cold autumn nights.

He always has a smile and a personality as big as his biceps. He's like a family member to the generations of Orioles fans he's bonded with while bringing them beverages.

Clancy started at Memorial Stadium in 1974 and WJZ featured him as a rising star and fan favorite in 1985.

Mark Viviano followed Clancy at the Orioles' opening day.

He gave high-fives, hugs, handshakes and took photos, all while making sure everyone in his section got the drinks they wanted.

"For years, years and years, best vendor here," said one longtime O's fan.

"The fans here are loyal fans, and when I say loyal fans, I mean loyal fans," Clancy said. "They're even loyal to their beer man, they're even loyal to their beer man. so yes, 50 years is wow. That's all I can say is wow."

And "wow" is what you may say while watching Clancy work.

He was a sprinter back in the day on his college track team. He still runs and works out daily to stay in shape.

That's the only way to last 50 years on this job.

Baltimore has the "Ironman" Cal Ripken Jr., but Clancy's streak is measured in aluminum cans.

He was working the crowds long before Ripken debuted for the Orioles.

That young beer vendor is now 65 years old.,

Clancy says he's sore at the end of his work days -- his body, not his soul.

"Oh, my heart is ready to come back for the next day (pounds table)," Clancy said. "I'm ready to come back for the next day. That's where my heart is."

Fifth years of Orioles, while also working Ravens games for their 29 year history, in addition to five Super Bowls, Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stats, NASCAR racing in Las Vegas and prized fights in Atlantic City.

Clancy celebrates his 65th birthday this week and the Orioles are on the road.

Kick back and relax, Clancy. Have someone bring you a beer. You've earned it.