Fan wearing Ravens jersey punched at Commanders game, escorted out says he was 'the victim'

BALTIMORE - The hits were not just on the field during the Washington Commanders game against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday at FedEx Field.

A video going viral on social media shows a man in a Baltimore Ravens jersey being attacked in the stands while event staff watched after a brawl broke out in the stands.

The man in a Ravens jersey, identified as Martino Ancora, was forcibly restrained on the steps while a Commanders fan punched him in the face over and over.

"As I'm getting restrained in front of CSC event staff, there's another fan that just assaulted me six times in my face," Ancora told WJLA in Washington D.C.

Ancora shared his story with WJLA on Monday on his way to the emergency room.

"I'm here to get my head looked at for a possible concussion," Ancora said.

Ancora said he was in the middle of the brawl when a group of fans got into a heated argument.

"He kind of nudged my shoulder and when he did that I leaned forward to try and nudge him," he said.

Ancora denied claims that he was the one who started the fight.

"The video is the proof in the pudding," Ancora said. "I never assaulted somebody or put my hands on anybody first. Somebody pushed me, and as you see, I got bum-rushed out of the aisle. And there's another video that clearly shows my arms being restrained."

When asked about the CSC event staffer's inaction, CSC officials claim the video doesn't show the full context.

"I think there should be some consequences for that event staffer allowing that to happen," Ancora said.

Ancora was removed from the game while he says the man who punched him was able to go back to his seat.

Prince George's County Police said Ancora was arrested.

"Me being the only one arrested and being thrown at like that, I'm the victim in the case," Ancora said.

A Commanders' spokesperson provided the following statement:

"The safety of our players and our fans is our highest priority. Our security team responded quickly and removed those who were engaging in behavior that was unsafe. One fan was transported to the hospital and subsequently arrested by Prince George's County Police. We remind fans before and during the game about appropriate behavior at FedEx Field to ensure the experience is great for all of our fans."

Ancora said he was told he was permanently banned from FedEx Field.