Family of teen killed in Windsor Mill says 'let's stand up and fight' against youth violence

BALTIMORE – The funeral for a 15-year-old boy killed last month in Baltimore County was held Thursday in West Baltimore.

Lamar Leslie-Allen, a tenth-grader at Catonsville Center for Alternative Students, was shot and killed January 21 on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill.

"I want everyone to feel the same anger with what's going on on our streets today. And, let's stand up and fight. We're losing our kids. And, it's senseless," Leslie-Allen's great aunt Tracy Lewis said after the service. "He was just a baby and I just don't understand why."

Leslie-Allen's family invited WJZ to the viewing and the funeral to try to keep his murder case in the public eye.

Baltimore County Police on Thursday would only say detectives are still investigating.

Police urged people with information to contact detectives at 410-307-2020 or remain anonymous through Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-756-2587.



The funeral was held at Morning Star Baptist Church of Christ on West Fayette Street, where Lamar was a youth usher.

He was described during the service Thursday as "respectful…and funny."

Leslie-Allen wanted to own a trucking business, according to his family.

"I'm just afraid for our kids. They can't even go outside to play," Shivonne Lincoln, whose son was friends with Lamar, said. "I hope we can get the guns out of these kids hands."