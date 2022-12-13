Family of Maryland woman killed in Lockerbie bombing pleased with capture of Libyan terrorist

BALTIMORE -- WJZ heard from the family of Miriam Luby Wolfe on Monday.

The Severna Park woman was one of 190 Americans who died in the 1988 plane bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

The family reacted to the news that authorities had taken into custody a Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed the plane.

That man—a Libyan intelligence official—is now in U.S. custody and will face charges in Washington D.C. for allegedly making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988.

"Justice is like a jigsaw puzzle," Wolfe's father, Larry Mild, said. "We don't have the whole picture until the last piece is in place."

For Larry and Rosemary Mild, that last piece is the conviction of Abu Agila Masud who was the first person indicted by the United States in 2020.

"Today, for me, it is very heartening, very uplifting, to know that after two years, when Abu Masud was in Libyan custody, finally the United States Department of Justice has gotten custody of him," Rosemary Mild said.

Wolfe was one of 259 people on board the New York-bound flight from London. Overall, 190 Americans died, including 35 Syracuse University students.

Wolfe was one of those students.

She had just spent a semester in London.

Wolfe's mother has written two memoir's about her.

The Mild family said that although they are pleased with the capture of Masud, they remain disappointed with the fate of the other two men accused in the bomb plot.

One of those men was acquitted and the other was released from jail early.